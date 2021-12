View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

On 's birthday (27 December), Genelia D'Souza had shared a video to wish the actor. The actress had captioned it as, "Happy Birthday to the man with the largest heart. May god bless you with loads of happiness, love and great health. We love you - Aaj Bhai ka birthday hai. @beingsalmankhan." In the video, we get to see Salman and Genelia's energetic dance moves. The video has gone viral, and fans of both the actors are loving it. Salman and Genelia have worked together in Jai Ho. The actress had a cameo in the film.