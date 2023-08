In a big event, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh shared a really nice moment. Salman hugged Ranveer while they were in the crowd. Watch the video to know about it.

At a recent event, a heartwarming and unexpected moment unfolded between two Bollywood superstars that has caught the attention of fans across social media platforms. Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh, both beloved figures in the Indian film industry, shared a warm hug at AP Dhillon's event, creating a magical and joyous scene that has quickly gone viral. In a video capturing the heartwarming encounter, Salman Khan can be seen spotting Ranveer Singh in the crowd. Without hesitation, Salman makes his way through the bustling event, reaching out to his fellow actor with open arms. The embrace that follows is genuine and filled with affection, as the two stars exchange a heartfelt hug. This genuine show of camaraderie and friendship has struck a chord with fans who admire both actors not only for their talent but also for their down-to-earth and relatable nature. The video has become a sensation on social media platforms, garnering numerous views, likes, shares, and comments from fans worldwide. People are resonating with the positivity and authenticity of the moment, and many are expressing their happiness at witnessing such a display of mutual respect and warmth between two prominent figures in the entertainment industry.