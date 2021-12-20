videos

Salman Khan announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, sequel of the movie to be written by SS Rajamouli's father KV Vijayendra Prasad | Watch

Salman Khan made a big announcement on the pre-release event of the movie RRR. Bhaijaan will soon bring a sequel to the 2015 hit and most loved film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.

Satakshi Singh   |    December 20, 2021 6:30 PM IST

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2: Salman Khan made a big announcement on the pre-release event of the movie RRR. Bhaijaan will soon bring a sequel to the 2015 hit and most loved film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. The movie was written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, Kabir Khan, and Parvez Sheikh and directed by Kabir Khan. The movie stars Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and child artist Harshali Malhotra aka Munni Ehm in the lead roles. The storyline of the movie was highly praised. Well, recently Salman Khan has confirmed the news of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Watch video for more details.

