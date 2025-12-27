Salman Khan Birthday: Battle of Galwan actor celebrates his special day with friends and media [Video]

Salman Khan turned 60 on December 27, 2025, and celebrated his birthday with a private bash at his Panvel farmhouse.

Salman Khan’s birthday is on December 27. The actor celebrated his birthday in a private bash at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor had a guest list of family, near and dear ones and some industry friends like Sanjay Dutt, MS Dhoni, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Salman's clean-shaven look for his upcoming film "Battle of Galwan" was unveiled in the recent pictures captured while he cut a cake with the paparazzi. Mika Singh made a grand entry on a scooter drawing laughs from the audience. To add to the day’s remembrance a birthday message for Salman Khan was displayed on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.