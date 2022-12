The Blackbuck case and Hit and Run are two major controversies of Salman Khan's life. On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at his major controversies till now. Watch entertainment videos.

Salman Khan is celebrating his birthday today. Last night, on December 26, he celebrated his birthday with family and friends. Salman Khan has a massive fan following. Fans love Bollywood Bhaijaan for his swag, acting, style, and his love for his fans. Salman Khan has done a lot of movies in his career and he also faced many controversies. The Blackbuck case and Hit and Run are two of his major life controversies. Salman Khan faced a lot of trouble in his life. On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at his major controversies till now. Watch entertainment videos.