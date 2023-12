On the occasion of Salman Khan's birthday, fans from all over the world are coming together to celebrate the superstar ...

On the occasion of Salman Khan's birthday, fans from all over the world are coming together to celebrate the superstar and share their all-time favorite movies of the beloved actor. Salman Khan has been ruling the hearts of millions for decades with his charisma, style, and iconic performances. From his debut film "Maine Pyar Kiya" to blockbuster hits like "Dabangg," "Bajrangi Bhaijaan," and "Tiger Zinda Hai," Salman Khan has delivered one memorable performance after another. His larger-than-life characters, intense action sequences, and soulful romantic roles have made him a true superstar of Bollywood. Fans are taking to social media platforms to express their love and admiration for Salman Khan and his movies. They are reminiscing about the iconic dialogues, foot-tapping songs, and unforgettable moments that have made his films timeless classics. Salman Khan's versatility as an actor, coupled with his magnetic screen presence, has made him a favorite among fans of all ages. Whether it's his intense emotional scenes or his trademark dance moves, he has a special way of connecting with the audience and leaving a lasting impact.