Salman Khan Birthday Bash: On Tuesday, December 27th, Salman Khan celebrates his 57th birthday. Salman's sister, Arpita Khan, hosted a grand birthday party for Bhaijaan. The party was attended by his family and industry friends. The Tiger 3 actor also cut the cake with the paparazzi. Bollywood's Bhai was seen wearing a black T-shirt and jeans, and he also thanked the media for their love and wisdom after cutting the cake. Many Bollywood star was present at the party, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunil Shetty, Salman's sisters Arpita, Alvira, and brothers Sohail and Arbaaz and Chief Rajat Sharma among many others joined the birthday bash. Watch entertainment videos.