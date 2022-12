Salman Khan celebrates his 57th birthday today, December 27. In this video, we are talking about Salman's most iconic dialogues. Watch entertainment videos.

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan celebrates his 57th birthday today, December 27. Last night Salman's sister Arpita Khan hosted a grand party. Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunil Shetty, Salman's sisters Arpita and Alvira, and brothers Sohail and Arbaaz, as well as Chief Justice Rajat Sharma, were among the many Bollywood celebrities who attended the party. In this video, we are talking about Salman's most iconic dialogues. Watch entertainment videos.