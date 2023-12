Salman Khan's birthday celebration was nothing short of grand. The star-studded affair was filled with love, laughter, and some truly ...

Salman Khan's birthday celebration was nothing short of grand. The star-studded affair was filled with love, laughter, and some truly memorable moments. One of the highlights of the event was when Bobby Deol planted a sweet kiss on the birthday boy, Salman Khan. Inside pictures and videos from the celebration have been circulating, giving fans a glimpse into the festivities. The venue was beautifully decorated, creating a festive and joyous atmosphere. Salman Khan was seen beaming with happiness as he celebrated his special day surrounded by his close friends and loved ones. The pictures and videos captured the camaraderie and warmth shared among the attendees. From heartfelt conversations to fun-filled dance performances, the celebration was a true reflection of the bond Salman Khan shares with his friends in the industry. Fans couldn't help but shower their love and good wishes on social media as they came across these delightful moments from the birthday bash. It's evident that Salman Khan's grand birthday celebration was an event to remember, filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.