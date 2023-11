Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's movie Tiger 3 has created a stir at the box office since its ...

Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's movie Tiger 3 has created a stir at the box office since its release. The actor's movie has joined the Rs 100 crore club and people are liking it a lot. The actor was recently seen celebrating success with children during a special screening in Mumbai. The actor shook hands with the children and also hugged them. Not only this, he has also been seen getting selfies taken with children. The actor looked very smart in a casual gray T-shirt and blue jeans. For more information please watch the video.