The unsolved murder mysteries of Sushant Singh Rajput, Jiah Khan, Sridevi, and Silk Smitha continue to raise doubts about the true nature of their demise in the Bollywood industry. Watch Videos.

Salman Khan Death Threat: The recent threat call to Mumbai Police concerning the safety of Salman Khan has once again put the spotlight on the security concerns of Bollywood celebrities. This comes in the wake of a series of unsolved murder mysteries in the industry that continue to haunt both the police and the public. The mysterious deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput, Jiah Khan, Sridevi, and Silk Smitha have raised questions about the true nature of their demise. Despite extensive investigations, these cases remain unresolved, leaving behind a trail of suspicion and doubt. As the film industry continues to grow and gain more visibility, ensuring the safety of its stars remains a major challenge that needs to be addressed. Watch Entertainment Videos.