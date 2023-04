Salman Khan's latest film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' was released on Eid after four years, and he delighted fans by greeting them from his balcony. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Salman Khan Eid 2023: Salman Khan fans were in for a delightful surprise as the actor's latest film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' was released on Eid after a four-year hiatus. The excitement around the movie was palpable, particularly at single screens. Salman Khan further delighted his fans by greeting them from his balcony as they cheered for him outside his house. He looked dashing in a blue Pathani kurta as he waved at his enthusiastic supporters. In another pleasant surprise, Salman dropped a selfie with Aamir Khan, leading fans to reminisce about their previous hit movie 'Andaz Apna Apna'. Netizens were thrilled to see the two superstars together in one frame, and many have already requested a sequel to the iconic comedy.