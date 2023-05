All is well between actors Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal, who are currently in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023. On Thursday, a video took the internet by storm wherein Salman’s security can be seen pushing Vicky aside as he bumps into Bhaijaan at the event. The video didn’t go down well with Vicky’s fans on the internet and they felt outraged with how the actor was treated by Salman’s bodyguards and fans. However, on Friday night, Salman surprised everyone on IIFA Rocks green carpet by giving Vicky a wide hug. Take a look at how the duo greeted each other on the red carpet. Also Read - Deepika Padukone makes a style statement with her new avatar and is looking absolutely gorgeous!

