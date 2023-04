Salman Khan has acquired a new bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV, the most expensive vehicle Nissan has ever produced, with thick armored windows and a powerful V8 engine. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Salman Khan imports Nissan's Top-of-the-Line SUV: Salman Khan, the famous Bollywood actor, has recently acquired a new bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV that has not yet been released in the Indian market. The rugged and secure SUV, which is the most expensive vehicle Nissan has ever produced, is renowned for its suitability for bulletproofing. Salman Khan's new car features a thick border around the windows, indicating that it is now armored and bulletproof, as well as window glass with thick cladding and a thicker windshield than regular vehicles. The SUV is powered by a massive 5.6-liter V8 petrol engine that produces 405hp and 560Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed automatic gearbox. Salman Khan was seen traveling in his new SUV with a personal security entourage and local police in Mumbai. The video of Salman Khan in his bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV has garnered significant attention on several Social Media channels.