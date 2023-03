Casting director Mukesh Chhabra praised actor Salman Khan for leading a simple life despite being a major Bollywood star. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Bollywood stars who have embraced simple living: Casting director Mukesh Chhabra praised actor Salman Khan for leading a simple life despite being a major Bollywood star. Chhabra stated that he has known Khan for over a decade and the actor hasn't changed at all. He added that Khan is always available to support people and is honest, but people often misunderstand his honesty. In Bollywood, where lavish lifestyles and showy attitudes are often the norms, there are a few stars who believe in leading a simple life. Ritesh Deshmukh, for instance, chooses to live with his family and not independently, despite being a successful actor. Ajay Devgan, another Bollywood star, is known for his humility and never boasts about his status or intelligence. Sonakshi Sinha is a family-oriented woman who values spending time with loved ones and doesn't see a difference between celebrities and normal people. Aamir Khan and Sanjay Dutt are two other examples of stars who believe in simple living, preferring to stay grounded and humble despite their success. These stars serve as a reminder that it's possible to be successful without letting fame get to your head.