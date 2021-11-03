videos

Salman Khan Looks Handsome In Black, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Sunil Shetty Snapped At Diwali Party 2021

Salman Khan looks handsome in black, Lulia Vantur looks pretty in saree, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat look cute together, snapped in ethnic attire at Diwali house party

Satakshi Singh   |    November 3, 2021 9:48 PM IST

Bollywood Diwali 2021: On the occasion of Diwali, some of Bollywood's biggest celebrities snapped celebrating Diwali. Salman Khan looks handsome in black, Lulia Vantur looks pretty in saree, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat look cute together, snapped in ethnic attire at Diwali house party. Bobby Deol looks smart in a black plain T-shirt. Sunil Shetty and his wife snapped together at Diwali Party. Watch the video now.

