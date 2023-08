Salman Khan flaunts his new bald look at a party, netizens say 'bhai is promoting Jawan'. Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be seen next on the big screen in Tiger 3. Watch Video.

Salman Khan, the renowned Bollywood actor, has recently surprised fans with his bald look. He has gone bald, leaving everyone in awe and sparking a wave of speculation. Netizens are buzzing with excitement as they speculate that this transformation is for Karan Johar's highly anticipated upcoming film. The actor's daring decision has created a stir on social media, with fans eagerly awaiting more updates on this intriguing new style.Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be seen next on the big screen in Tiger 3, the third installment of the spy thriller franchise. Slated to release on Diwali in November, the upcoming actioner is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Tiger 3 will also see Katrina Kaif reprising her role as the ISI agent Zoya Humaimi and will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in an explosive cameo in his Pathaan avatar.