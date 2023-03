Bollywood actors have set an example of selflessness by working in films for little or no money. Despite being highest-paid, they prioritize their passion, supporting causes, and helping friends over monetary gains. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Bollywood stars who acted for free: Several Bollywood actors have shown their generosity by working in films for little or no money. Whether it's for supporting a cause, helping a friend, or believing in the script, these actors have put their passion and dedication before their monetary gains. From Ranbir Kapoor's unpaid performance in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' to Salman Khan's numerous cameo appearances for his friends, these actors have set an example of selflessness in the entertainment industry. Despite being among the highest-paid actors and actresses, they have shown that their love for their craft and the industry transcends beyond monetary gains.