Salman Khan summoned by Mumbai court for misbehaving with journalist - Check details

Ashok Pandey in his complaint had sought criminal action to be taken against Salman and his bodyguard. Pandey had alleged that the megastar had snatched his mobile while cycling on the streets of Mumbai when some media people stated clicking his pictures following which Salman had entered into an argument and had threatened him too.

Satakshi Singh   |    March 23, 2022 9:15 PM IST

Salman Khan latest news: Bollywood's megastar Salman Khan is once again in trouble. The actor along with his bodyguard Nawaz Sheikh has been summoned by the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on a complaint filed by a journalist back in 2019. He has been charged under IPC section 504 and 506 in a case of 2019 which was filed by a journalist namely Ashok Pandey. Ashok Pandey in his complaint had sought criminal action to be taken against Salman and his bodyguard. Pandey had alleged that the megastar had snatched his mobile while cycling on the streets of Mumbai when some media people stated clicking his pictures following which Salman had entered into an argument and had threatened him too. Checkout video for more details on this news.

