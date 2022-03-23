Salman Khan summoned by Mumbai court for misbehaving with journalist - Check details

Ashok Pandey in his complaint had sought criminal action to be taken against Salman and his bodyguard. Pandey had alleged that the megastar had snatched his mobile while cycling on the streets of Mumbai when some media people stated clicking his pictures following which Salman had entered into an argument and had threatened him too.

Satakshi Singh | March 23, 2022 9:15 PM IST