Salman Khan SVC 63: Bhaijaan's Most Brutal Look, Extreme Violence Expected In The Film

Salman Khan or we can say Bollywood's Bhaijaan is coming with his most dangerous film tentatively named SVC63, and the buzz is already very high. Many reports claim that he will show his most brutal and violent look with strong action and bloodshed, but fans still want to know what is true and what is just rumor. The makers have started the film with a muhurat and have begun shooting, which has increased excitement. Vamshi Paidipally is directing the film, and Dil Raju is producing it as a pan-India project. However, the makers have not confirmed most of these updates yet. This video explains

Salman Khan or we can say Bollywood's Bhaijaan is coming with his most dangerous film tentatively named SVC63, and the buzz is already very high. Many reports claim that he will show his most brutal and violent look with strong action and bloodshed, but fans still want to know what is true and what is just rumor. The makers have started the film with a muhurat and have begun shooting, which has increased excitement. Vamshi Paidipally is directing the film, and Dil Raju is producing it as a pan-India project. However, the makers have not confirmed most of these updates yet. This video explains all the latest news, clears the confusion, and separates facts from rumors about Salman Khan’s next big film.