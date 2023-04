Salman Khan expressed concern about the lack of censorship on OTT platforms and emphasized the need for cleaner content for the younger generation. Watch Entertainment Videos.

68th Filmfare Awards 2023: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has always been known for his candid opinions and no-nonsense attitude, and his recent statements on the content being produced for streaming services have left fans intrigued. Speaking at a press conference for Filmfare, Salman expressed concern about the lack of censorship on OTT platforms, particularly with regard to obscene language, vulgar scenes, and violent content. He emphasized the need for filmmakers to produce cleaner content, given that everything is now available on the internet, and the younger generation has easy access to it through social media. With his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan set to release on Eid, fans are eagerly anticipating his return to the big screen. Watch Entertainment Videos.