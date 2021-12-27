videos

Salman Khan: Times when Bhaijaan was trolled for hosting Bigg Boss 15, Scolding Contestants and more | Birthday Special

Salman Khan, who ruled the hearts of millions of people, turned 56 today and on this special occasion, we are going to tell you how many times Salman Khan has been trolled during the hosting of Bigg Boss 15.

Satakshi Singh   |    December 27, 2021 12:01 PM IST

Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan, who ruled the hearts of millions of people, turned 56 today and on this special occasion, we are going to tell you how many times Salman Khan has been trolled during the hosting of Bigg Boss 15. The show is about to end soon and the host of the show is seen talking and explaining to the contestants in Weekend Ka Vaar. However, due to some controversial incidents in the 15th season of Bigg Boss, Bhaijaan has also been trolled. Happy Birthday Salman Khan.

