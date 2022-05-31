Salman Khan to Saif Ali Khan, celebs who said ‘No’ to smoking – Deets inside

Salman Khan to newlywed Ranbir Kapoor, list of Bollywood stars who said no to smoking or quit smoking. Watch the full video to know more.

World's Tobacco Day: Bollywood celebrities influence us a lot in our daily life. Then whether it is about fashion or their basic habits. Today is World Tobacco Day and on this special occasion, we are going to tell you the names of celebrities who have said no to smoking or to quit smoking. Bollywood actor Salman Khan to newlywed Ranbir Kapoor, list of Bollywood stars who said no to smoking or quit smoking. Watch the full video to know more.