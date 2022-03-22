videos

Salman Khan To Sanjay Dutt: List of Bollywood actors who will make a debut in South Indian Films in 2022! - Watch list here

A bunch of big names from Bollywood are all prepped up to be seen in South Indian films. From Saif Ali Khan to Sanjay Dutt, here's a list of B-Town celebrities who will be gearing up for their Tollywood debut this year. Watch full list.

Pratibha Katariya   |    March 22, 2022 9:30 AM IST

Bollywood Stars Who Are All Set To Be Seen In South Indian Films : After proving their versatility in Bollywood Film industry, a few Bollywood stars are all set to make a grand debut in the South Film Industry. A lot of actors like Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai and Taapsee Pannu have been seen in the South films earlier as well. And now a bunch of big names from Bollywood are all prepped up to be seen in South Indian films. From Saif Ali Khan to Sanjay Dutt, here's a list of B-Town celebrities who will be gearing up for their Tollywood debut this year. Watch full list here on Bollywoodlife.

