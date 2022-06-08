Salman Khan told THIS to the cops about the death threat letter to him and dad Salim Khan – Details Inside

Bollywood actor Salman Khan opened up about the death threat he and his father Salim Khan received. Salman Khan's security beefed up after getting death threats.

Salman Khan on Death Threat: After the daylight murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan also started receiving death threats. Well, let us tell you that as soon as the actor received a death threat letter, the security of Salman Khan has been increased. Also finally the statement of Bhaijaan i.e. Salman Khan has come out on the death threat issue. Reportedly he said, " I have not got this letter. My father got this letter while on a morning walk. I have no recent enmity with anyone.". For more information watch the video now.