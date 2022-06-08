videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

IIFA 2022: Salman Khan promotes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan at the event [Watch Video]

Videos

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and more Bollywood superstars who have done botox and hair transplant to look perfect

News and Gossip

Shehnaaz Gill is totally unaffected by trolling after her videos with Salman Khan from Eid party went viral

Videos

Arpita Khan Eid Bash: Salman Khan calls Shehnaaz Gill 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' as he sees her off; fans say, 'What a moment' [WATCH VIDEO]

Salman Khan told THIS to the cops about the death threat letter to him and dad Salim Khan – Details Inside

Bollywood actor Salman Khan opened up about the death threat he and his father Salim Khan received. Salman Khan's security beefed up after getting death threats.

Satakshi Singh   |    June 8, 2022 9:11 PM IST

Salman Khan on Death Threat: After the daylight murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan also started receiving death threats. Well, let us tell you that as soon as the actor received a death threat letter, the security of Salman Khan has been increased. Also finally the statement of Bhaijaan i.e. Salman Khan has come out on the death threat issue. Reportedly he said, " I have not got this letter. My father got this letter while on a morning walk. I have no recent enmity with anyone.". For more information watch the video now.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all