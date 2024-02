Salman Khan continues to dominate the box office and remains one of the most influential and beloved actors in Bollywood.

Salman Khan's career in Bollywood has been nothing short of remarkable. He made his acting debut in 1988 with the film "Biwi Ho To Aisi," but it was his breakthrough role in the 1989 film "Maine Pyar Kiya" that catapulted him to stardom. Since then, Salman Khan has delivered numerous blockbuster hits and has become one of the most bankable stars in the industry.

Known for his charismatic screen presence and unique style, Salman Khan has portrayed a wide range of characters, from romantic leads to action heroes. Some of his most iconic films include "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!", "Karan Arjun," "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam," "Dabangg," and "Bajrangi Bhaijaan."

With his massive fan following, Salman Khan continues to dominate the box office and remains one of the most influential and beloved actors in Bollywood.