Bollywood actor Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan has recently got married for the second time. Pictures of their marriage are ...

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan has recently got married for the second time. Pictures of their marriage are going viral on social media. Everyone is seen congratulating the new couple and many famous faces of Bollywood had attended the Nikah. Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan was also seen in Pathan. The video of the actor dancing inside the house is also going viral on social media these days. In this video you can see Salman Khan leaving after the marriage with good security. Bhaijaan has also waved after seeing the paps. People are liking this look of Bhaijaan a lot. For more information please watch the video.