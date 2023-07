Salman Khan, the renowned Bollywood actor, has recently issued a stern warning to aspiring actors regarding the proliferation of fake casting calls being made in his name.

Salman Khan, the renowned Bollywood actor, has recently issued a stern warning to aspiring actors regarding the proliferation of fake casting calls being made in his name. Khan, who enjoys a massive fan following and is considered a role model by many, took to social media to caution aspiring actors about falling victim to fraudulent casting scams. In his statement, Salman Khan expressed his concern over the rising number of fake auditions and casting calls that misrepresent his involvement or endorsement. He made it clear that he has no association with these unauthorized activities and urged budding actors to be cautious and not get swayed by false promises.

Furthermore, Khan emphasized that he would not hesitate to take legal action against those individuals or entities who exploit his name for their personal gain. He stressed the importance of aspiring actors verifying the authenticity of casting calls through official channels or reliable sources before proceeding with any audition or payment.

Salman Khan's warning comes at a time when the entertainment industry is witnessing an increasing number of scams and fraudulent activities. This move highlights his commitment to protecting young talents from falling into the traps of deceitful individuals who take advantage of their dreams and aspirations. With his immense popularity and influential position in the film industry, Salman Khan's stance serves as a strong deterrent against the spread of fake casting calls. His determination to take legal action against such malpractices sends a clear message that he will not tolerate any misuse of his name and reputation, thereby safeguarding the interests and aspirations of aspiring actors.