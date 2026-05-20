Salman Khan's cryptic post DECODED; THIS is what actor meant[Video]

Salman Khan's cryptic "alone vs lonely" post sparked massive online speculation and fan concern. The actor later clarified it wasn't personal, revealing even his mother got worried after the reactions.

Salman Khan has created a social media frenzy on Sunday as he posted a shirtless Instagram photo that immediately caught everyone’s eye. Fans immediately began dissecting the post with some calling it emotional while others connecting it to heartbreak or a secret life lesson. Within minutes theories, memes and reactions flooded the internet.” However, Salman later clarified that the post had nothing to do with his personal life and said even his mother got worried after seeing the public reaction. So what was the truth behind Bhaijaan’s cryptic post? Watch the full video to see.