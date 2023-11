Salman Khan looked dashing in a cool blue t-shirt paired with black jeans. His effortless style and charm were on ...

Salman Khan looked dashing in a cool blue t-shirt paired with black jeans. His effortless style and charm were on full display as he supported his niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, at the screening of her latest project, 'Farrey'. The duo made heads turn with their impeccable fashion sense and undeniable star power. Salman's blue t-shirt perfectly complemented his rugged yet suave persona, while the black jeans added a touch of sophistication to his overall look. As always, Salman Khan's presence exuded confidence and charisma, making it an unmissable moment for all the fans and onlookers. It's heartwarming to see the support and bond between Salman and his niece, Alizeh, as they continue to make waves in the entertainment industry.