Vicky Kaushal's movie Sam Bahadur has finally been released and the movie is based on the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. The first review of the movie is out and people are liking the movie a lot. All the characters in the movie are different from each other. Well, Vicky Kaushal is getting a lot of appreciation for his acting and role. The movie has been released today and the direct clash of the movie is with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's movie Animal. In such a situation, it will be very interesting to see which movie can create a new record at the box office. For more information please watch the video.