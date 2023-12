"Sam Bahadur" is receiving such amazing word of mouth. The film is creating quite a buzz not just in metro ...

"Sam Bahadur" is receiving such amazing word of mouth. The film is creating quite a buzz not just in metro cities but also in other parts of the country. The evening shows are witnessing a remarkable occupancy, with audiences eagerly flocking to theaters to catch this highly anticipated movie. The icing on the cake is that cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar himself gave his reviews on the film, and they were nothing short of impressive. His endorsement adds an extra layer of excitement and credibility to the already skyrocketing popularity of "Sam Bahadur." It's amazing to see Vicky Kaushal shining brightly in this eagerly awaited film, and it's clear that "Sam Bahadur" is making waves across the nation. Whether you're a fan of Vicky Kaushal, a movie enthusiast, or simply looking for a fantastic film to enjoy, "Sam Bahadur" seems like a must-watch. Watch the video to know more.