If we talk about Bollywood's timeless beauty, then the name of Bollywood actress Rekha is bound to come up.The actress is one of the favorite actresses and is known not only for her excellent acting but also for her excellent fashion. Even today the actress surprises people with her looks and gives tough competition to even the new actresses. Recently, Rekha was spotted at the screening of Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film Sam Bahadur. The actress had come in Banarasi saree to bless the team. The look of the actress was worth seeing. This video of the actress is going viral on the media. Let us tell you that Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movie Sam Bahadur is ready to release on December 1.For more information please watch the video.