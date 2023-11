Who does not know Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill, the actress got a different identity from Salman Khan's show and ...

Who does not know Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill, the actress got a different identity from Salman Khan's show and was also liked a lot in the show. After this the actress was seen in an important role in Bhaijaan's movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. From TV to Bollywood, Shehnaaz Gill has created a unique identity for herself in a very short time. The actress was recently spotted at the screening of Vicky Kaushal's upcoming Sam Bahadur. The actress was looking amazing in a green velvet suit. The traditional look of the actress has gone viral in no time. Let us tell you that the trailer of Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movie Sam Bahadur has been released and the movie is ready to release on December 1. For more information please watch the video.