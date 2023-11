Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood. The celeb couple never shies away from ...

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood. The celeb couple never shies away from painting every corner of the town red with their mushy romance. For the unversed, Katrina and Vicky got married in 2021. Every now and then, we have seen the duo turning into each other's cheerleaders. And yet the same happened again, as Katrina appeared to cheer for Vicky at the screening of his upcoming movie, Sam Bahadur. Moreover, Katrina's presence at the screening melted hearts. The diva looked every bit elegant as she donned a black-hued strapless velvet midi dress.Talking about Vicky Kaushal's look, he donned a black shirt, which he teamed with black pants and a black jacket. Moreover, the way Katrina and Vicky twinned with each other melted hearts.Watch the video to know more .