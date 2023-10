Sanya was seen in a pale green chiffon saree with a body-hugging blouse. On the other hand, Fatima shined brightly in a white saree with a plunging neckline.

Vicky Kaushal Video: The team of Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film Sam Bahadur recently gathered for a trailer launch event in Mumbai. Vicky was seen arriving in style at the venue. He greeted everyone present there with folded hands. Vicky kept it simple in a casual tee paired with black jacket, and and trousers. Alongside the actor were his co-stars, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The duo posed together and also with Vicky. Both of them wore glamorous sarees, setting the mood for this festive season. Sanya was seen in a pale green chiffon saree with a body-hugging blouse. On the other hand, Fatima shined brightly in a white saree with a plunging neckline.