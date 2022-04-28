Samantha Ruth Prabhu birthday: Net worth, fees, house, car collection of the Shaakuntalam actress will SURPRISE you – Deets Inside

videos

The Family Man 2 actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns 35 today and on this special occasion, we are going to tell you about her net worth, car collection, and more.

Satakshi Singh   |    April 28, 2022 4:11 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who entered Bollywood with The Family Man 2, needs no introduction now. Samantha, who has proved her acting skills not only in South but Pan India, has turned 35 today and on this special occasion, we are telling you her net worth. If we talk about her property, then Samantha has a luxurious bungalow in Hyderabad, not only this, according to the reports, Samantha also has properties in other cities. Samantha's major income comes from the movies and brand endorsements. Watch the full video to know more.

