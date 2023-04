Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the renowned actress from the South film industry, has recently become a pan-India star, thanks to her brilliant performances in popular shows like The Family Man and a special song in Pushpa: The Rise. Watch Videos.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Pan- Indian Film: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the renowned actress from the South film industry, has recently become a pan-India star, thanks to her brilliant performances in popular shows like The Family Man and a special song in Pushpa: The Rise. Despite her newfound fame, Samantha has managed to remain grounded and humble. During a recent media interaction in Mumbai, while promoting her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, Samantha shared a funny incident about her life. She humorously asked if someone could inform her dog that she is now a pan-India star because she still has to clean up after him. Her remark showcases her down-to-earth nature and endears her to her fans even more.