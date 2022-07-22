Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals what she feels about Dhanush, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and her recent female co-star Nayanthara on Koffee With Karan 7
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was her entertaining best as she made her debut on Koffee With Karan 7. She shared made quite a few striking statements on the show and also described her co-stars like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and others.
Top Tollywood actress
Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her debut on Koffee With Karan 7. She appeared with Akshay Kumar and had a blast. The episode is out and fans are totally in love with Samantha's badass avatar. During the rapid fire round, Samantha was asked to describe her co-stars in one word. For Ram Charan, she called him 'The OG'. For Allu Arjun, she said Magic and for Dhanush, she called him 'The Global Star'. During the conversation, Samantha also shared her experience of working with Nayanthara. She mentioned that they had a great camaraderie and there was no insecurity over working in a 2 heroine film. In fact, by the end of the shoot they became such great pals that they hugged each and cried. Watch the video above. Also Read - From Samantha Ruth Prabhu having hard feelings for Naga Chaitanya to Chay being happy after divorce: 5 times ex-couple spoke about their bitter experience
