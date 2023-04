Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular South Indian actor, revealed that she initially declined the offer to play the lead role in the upcoming Telugu film Shaakuntalam. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about her upcoming film Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular South Indian actor, revealed that she initially declined the offer to play the lead role in the upcoming Telugu film "Shaakuntalam." The film, based on Kalidasa's "Abhijnana Shakuntalam," tells the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant. Samantha, who plays the role of Shakuntala, confessed that she lacked the confidence to portray a character often described as the "symbol of perfection." However, after much deliberation and encouragement from producer Dil Raju, Samantha agreed to take on the challenge. The film is set to release in theatres on April 14 and is expected to be a whimsical tale. Watch Entertainment Videos.