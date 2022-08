View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sameer Wankhede a narcotics central bureau officer became a popular name household after he arrested superstar 's son in a drug case spoke about the drugs increase among teens on Independence Day speech. The officer's video had been surfaced online that he has seen a lot of drug rampant cases where teens have drugs in front of their parents, and they are helpless. But he will keep fighting against drugs till the last breath of his life. While the netizens are lauding the officer for his speech.