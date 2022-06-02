videos

Samrat Prithviraj: Can you guess the actual weight of Akshay Kumar's reel and Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan's real costume?

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer film Samrat Prithviraj grabbing headlines since the launch of the film. Can you guess the actual weight of Akshay Kumar's reel and Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan's real costume?

Satakshi Singh   |    June 2, 2022 7:30 PM IST

Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer film Samrat Prithviraj is all set to release on June 3. The movie has been grabbing headlines since the time of its trailer launch. Let us tell you that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is going to be seen in the role of Samarth Prithviraj Chauhan in the film, do you know that there is one more thing in the film which is going viral? That is the costume in Akshay Kumar's film. It is being told that the weight of Emperor Prithviraj's dress in Akshay's film was about 6 kg. Yes, you heard that right. Can you guess the real weight of Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan's dress? For more information watch the video now.

