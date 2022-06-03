videos

Samrat Prithviraj Public Review: Akshay Kumar's film is a 'masterpiece', 'deserves National Award' [Watch]

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer Samrat Prithviraj's first public review is out now. People are giving a positive response to the movie. Watch the video now.

Satakshi Singh   |    June 3, 2022 2:40 PM IST

Samrat Prithviraj Public Review: Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's movie Samrat Prithviraj have been finally released today and the first public reviews of the movie have come. The movie is getting positive reviews from the public. People are telling the movie is a masterpiece and this movie should get a National Award. Not only this, but people have also liked the last 30 minutes of the movie very much, Both of them have also been appreciated for the movie. Watch the video to know ​​whether you should go to movie theaters to watch the movie or not.

