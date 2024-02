Sania Mirza, Avneet Kaur and others turn heads with their style, watch the video to know more.

Sania Mirza, the renowned tennis star, recently made her first public appearance following her separation from Shoaib Malik. The graceful athlete attended a high-profile event, captivating everyone with her elegance and poise. Sania's presence exuded strength and resilience, as she confidently stepped out amidst the media frenzy. Netizens flooded social media with messages of support, expressing their solidarity with the tennis sensation during this challenging time. The overwhelming response from her fans showcased the immense love and admiration they hold for Sania. Despite the personal turmoil, Sania's determination to continue pursuing her passion and inspiring others remained unwavering. Her public appearance served as a powerful reminder of her indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication to her craft. As Sania gracefully navigates this new chapter in her life, she continues to be an inspiration to millions, proving that resilience and grace can triumph over adversity.