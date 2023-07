Sanjana Sanghi, the talented young actress known for her role in the hit movie "Dil Bechara", was recently spotted at the airport where she had a friendly encounter with the paparazzi.

Sanjana Sanghi, the talented young actress known for her role in the hit movie "Dil Bechara", was recently spotted at the airport where she had a friendly encounter with the paparazzi. The actress was seen arriving at the airport in a stylish outfit, and she was all smiles as she greeted the photographers. She has become a popular figure in the Indian entertainment industry, thanks to her impressive acting skills and charming personality. Despite her busy schedule, she always takes time to interact with her fans and the media, and her recent airport appearance was no exception.

The actress was seen chatting and laughing with the paparazzi, and she even posed for a few photos before making her way to the airport. Her friendly demeanor and approachable nature have won her many fans, and her recent airport appearance only served to reinforce her reputation as one of the most likable and down-to-earth actresses in Bollywood. Her fans are eagerly anticipating her next project, and many are hoping to see her on the big screen once again soon. In the meantime, the actress continues to remain in the public eye.