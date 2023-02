Sanjay Dutt's return to playing villainous roles has created a buzz among his fans and movie enthusiasts. With his upcoming projects Leo and KD - The Devil and the highly anticipated trilingual project directed by Shekar Kammula, fans are eagerly waiting to see him bring his A-game to the table.

Sanjay Dutt's return to playing villainous roles has created a buzz among his fans and movie enthusiasts. With his upcoming projects Leo and KD - The Devil and the highly anticipated trilingual project directed by Shekar Kammula, fans are eagerly waiting to see him bring his A-game to the table. Additionally, his Tamil debut in Thalapathy 67 has added an extra dose of excitement to the much-awaited project. Sanjay Dutt's performances as a villain in the past have been iconic, and his return to playing these roles is sure to set the screen ablaze with his charisma and acting skills.