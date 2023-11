YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav landed in deep trouble for illegally distributing snake venom to several ...

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav landed in deep trouble for illegally distributing snake venom to several rave events in Noida and the surrounding NCR region. According to the First Information Report, Elvish and his pals used to throw rave parties where they invited foreign women and consumed venom. Following an FIR against six individuals, including the YouTuber Elvish Yadav, for allegedly organising rave parties with snake venom, the five arrested individuals have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody on November 03 by the Surajpur Court. Notably, Elvish Yadav is still at large. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh police and forest department with the help of People for Animals (PFA) in a joint operation conducted raids in sector 51, Saffron Villa, Noida. The police recovered 20 to 25 ml of intoxicating poison. From Sanjay Dutt to Elvish Yadav, check out who all have their names in drug related controversies.