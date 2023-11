Filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi, known for directing the popular Dhoom series, passed away at his Mumbai residence on Sunday. His daughter, ...

Filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi, known for directing the popular Dhoom series, passed away at his Mumbai residence on Sunday. His daughter, Sanjina Gadhvi, confirmed the news. Gadhvi, who was 56 and nearing his 57th birthday, was renowned for his work on films like Dhoom (2004) and its sequel Dhoom 2 (2006).Several members of the film fraternity arrived at filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi’s funeral to pay their final tribute. As per reports, the last rites took place at Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai on Monday. Among those in attendance was seasoned actress Tabu. Gadhvi's directorial journey began with the 2001 film Tere Liye, followed by several films under the Yash Raj Films banner, including Dhoom and Dhoom 2. As the industry mourns the loss of a creative force, fans join in wishing that Sanjay Gadhvi's soul may rest in peace.