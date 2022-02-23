Sanjay Leela Bhansali begins shooting for 'Heera Mandi', these stars will be seen in the lead roles

videos

Pratibha Katariya   |    February 23, 2022 4:30 PM IST

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Upcoming web series 'Heeramandi': After wrapping up the shooting of Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has now started shooting for his next project 'Heera Mandi'. However, Bhansali will not direct this web series. He will just produce it. Talking about the cast of 'Heera Mandi', there is no confirmation about it yet, but it is being said that Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur, Manisha Koirala and Sayani Gupta will be seen in important roles in this web series. Earlier, there were reports that 'Heera Mandi' will have Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

