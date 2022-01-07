Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali Divorced after 9 years of marriage, Who's got daughter's custody?: Deets Inside

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh have parted ways after 9 years of marriage, the custody of their 2 year old daughter is with mother Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Sanjeeda Sheikh-Aamir Ali Divorce: Popular TV actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh have parted ways after 9 years of marriage. Yes, you heard it right. According to the reports, both of them were divorced 9 months ago, but both of them thought of keeping it a secret, they both have a 2-year-old daughter as well. For more information watch the video now.